Stocks Keep Rallying as Focus Turns to Fed

U.S. stocks edged higher after the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its biggest one-week gain of the year. The blue-chip index added 0.3%.

China Widens Bitcoin Crackdown Beyond Commercial Trading

Chinese authorities are moving toward a broad clampdown on bitcoin trading, testing the resilience of the virtual currency as well as the idea its decentralized nature protects it from government interference.

Eurozone Inflation Set to Dip Below 1% in Statistical Quirk

The eurozone's inflation rate is likely to slide below 1% early next year due to a statistical quirk, in an awkward development for the European Central Bank as it prepares to wind down its giant monetary stimulus.

Oil Holds Near 5-Month High on Signs of Tightening Supply

Oil prices nudged higher, holding on to recent gains that pushed prices to a five-month high last week, buoyed by recent data showing tightening supplies.

U.S. Home-Builder Confidence Fell in September

The National Association of Home Builders said its index that measures confidence in the market for new single-family homes fell to 64 in September from a revised 67 in August. Economists surveyed had expected a reading of 66 in September.

Iran Accuses U.S. of Sabotaging Nuclear Deal Ahead of Talks

Iranian Vice President Ali Akbar Salehi accused the U.S. of violating the spirit and letter of the 2015 nuclear deal, escalating a clash between the two countries at the start of a crucial week of talks on the accord's future.

U.S. Sends Warplanes on Korean Peninsula Bombing Exercise

The U.S. flew two B-1B bombers and four F-35 stealth fighters over the Korean Peninsula ahead of the United Nations General Assembly where world leaders will discuss how to contain North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

Smaller Chinese Cities Prop Up Home-Price Growth in August

Activity in smaller cities propped up home-price growth in China in August, but deceleration in coming months would signal a move into a downturn, some economists say.

Japan's Abe Hints at Parliamentary Election

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hinted that he would call an election for the powerful lower house of Parliament, taking advantage of opposition disarray to seek a vote of support for his close alliance with President Trump on North Korea.

Trump Administration to Brief Officials on Emissions Goals

President Trump's top economic adviser is expected to brief major international partners Monday on the administration's stance on the Paris climate accord following signals that the U.S. was exploring ways to remain in the 2015 pact.

September 18, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)