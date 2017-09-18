Oil Ends Mixed as Investors Pause After Last Week's Rally

Oil prices were mixed, with the U.S. benchmark edging up to a seven-week high and the global benchmark falling, as investors paused after last week's rally.

Iran Accuses U.S. of Sabotaging Nuclear Deal Ahead of Talks

Iranian Vice President Ali Akbar Salehi accused the U.S. of violating the spirit and letter of the 2015 nuclear deal, escalating a clash between the two countries at the start of a crucial week of talks on the accord's future.

White House Says It Reiterated Paris Climate Stance

President Trump's top economic adviser reiterated the White House's stance on the Paris climate accord, following signals over the weekend that the U.S. was exploring ways to remain in the 2015 pact.

Goldman Nabs Pipeline Banker From Citi

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is hiring Michael Casey, a top Citigroup investment banker with ties to the oil-pipeline industry, as it looks to fill gaps in its network.

Hurricanes Stir Up Profits for Refiners

The one-two punch of Harvey and Irma knocked out millions of barrels a day of fuel production, rapidly driving up gasoline prices. Higher fuel prices and relatively low oil costs will give most refiners' margins a boost.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by Seven

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell for the second week in a row, dropping by seven in the past week to 749, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc.

Valero Houston Plant Underestimated Harvey Benzene Leak

The chemical plant that released a cloud of a carcinogenic chemical amid Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath in Houston's Manchester neighborhood emitted far more of the chemical than it had previously disclosed, environmental regulators say.

EPA to Review Rules on Coal Ash, a Power Plant Byproduct

Federal regulators will reconsider Obama-era rules governing waste from coal-fired power plants, accepting a request from utility companies that were faced with possibly closing dozens of coal-ash dumps nationwide.

Puerto Rico Utility Creditors Thwarted on Receivership Push

The judge overseeing Puerto Rico's public power monopoly blocked creditors from installing a receiver to stop what they say is mismanagement of one of the largest U.S. utilities.

EQT Says It Is Exploring Options Amid Pressure to Split

EQT said it would explore its options as pressure builds from activist shareholders to split up the energy company, which plans to acquire rival Rice Energy for $6.7 billion.

