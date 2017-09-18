Oil Holds Near 5-Month High on Signs of Tightening Supply

Oil prices nudged higher, holding on to recent gains that pushed prices to a five-month high last week, buoyed by recent data showing tightening supplies.

Hurricanes Stir Up Profits for Refiners

The one-two punch of Harvey and Irma knocked out millions of barrels a day of fuel production, rapidly driving up gasoline prices. Higher fuel prices and relatively low oil costs will give most refiners' margins a boost.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by Seven

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell for the second week in a row, dropping by seven in the past week to 749, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc.

Valero Houston Plant Underestimated Harvey Benzene Leak

The chemical plant that released a cloud of a carcinogenic chemical amid Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath in Houston's Manchester neighborhood emitted far more of the chemical than it had previously disclosed, environmental regulators say.

EPA to Review Rules on Coal Ash, a Power Plant Byproduct

Federal regulators will reconsider Obama-era rules governing waste from coal-fired power plants, accepting a request from utility companies that were faced with possibly closing dozens of coal-ash dumps nationwide.

Puerto Rico Utility Creditors Thwarted on Receivership Push

The judge overseeing Puerto Rico's public power monopoly blocked creditors from installing a receiver to stop what they say is mismanagement of one of the largest U.S. utilities.

EQT Says It Is Exploring Options Amid Pressure to Split

EQT said it would explore its options as pressure builds from activist shareholders to split up the energy company, which plans to acquire rival Rice Energy for $6.7 billion.

The New Texas Gold Rush: Buying Sand

There is a new land grab going on in the oil-rich fields of West Texas. This time it is over sand. Investors are aiming to sell the sand to drillers in the Permian Basin, who need large quantities of sand to extract oil and gas from shale.

U.S. Keeps Iran Nuclear Deal in Place but Imposes Other Sanctions

The Trump administration extended U.S. sanctions relief to Iran as part of its 2015 nuclear agreement, U.S. officials said, but levied new punitive measures over Tehran's ballistic missile program, cyberattacks and terrorism support.

Venezuela Stops Accepting Dollars for Oil Payments Following U.S. Sanctions

Oil-rich country, looking for ways to circumvent U.S. sanctions, is telling oil traders that it will no longer receive or send payments in dollars, people familiar with the new policy have told The Wall Street Journal.

