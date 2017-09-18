Marathon Reports Operational Disruption at Galveston Bay Refinery

Marathon Petroleum Corp. on Monday reported an operational snag and flaring of emissions at its Galveston Bay refinery southeast of Houston.

"Refinery lost steam supply from third party vendor which caused some units to become upset resulting in flaring," the 459,000 barrel-a-day refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. It said the emissions began Sunday and continued Monday.

The refinery, located in Texas City off the entrance to the Houston Ship Channel, was forced to reduce operating rates in late August because of Hurricane Harvey. But it was able to avoid a full shutdown, and quickly restarted idled units after the storm had passed.

