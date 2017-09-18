Energy Higher on Demand Hopes -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers rose amid hopes that global demand was picking up.

Both international monitor the International Energy Agency and cartel the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries have recently boosted their projections for oil consumption world-wide.

During years of concern about the oversupply of oil, traders have paid less attention to the demand side of the equation, according to some analysts.

September 18, 2017 16:27 ET (20:27 GMT)