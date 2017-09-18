Consumer Companies Lower as Bricks-and-Mortar Retreat Continues -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell as investors continued to retreat from bricks-and-mortar retailers.

Some of the drivers of the surprisingly strong August consumer-price index increase were "a sharp rebound in lodging-away-from-home prices as well as upside surprises from rent," said analysts at brokerage Nomura Securities, in a research note.

Dollar Tree said veteran executive Gary Philbin would become its new chief executive.

September 18, 2017 16:40 ET (20:40 GMT)