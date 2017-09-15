What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (September 15, 2017).

SoftBank is nearing a deal to take a major stake in Uber, but only if it can persuade shareholders to sell stock at a deep discount.

Google parent Alphabet has held talks to invest about $1 billion in Uber rival Lyft.

Equifax customers who purchased fraud protection were among those who had credit-card data information stolen in the data breach.

Verizon said it plans to cut $10 billion in spending from its operations over the next four years.

United Technologies' deal for Rockwell Collins could face scrutiny from antitrust regulators.

Wireless carriers are offering less generous deals on new iPhones as prices of the Apple devices rise.

Google ex-employees filed a class-action suit against the tech giant, alleging bias against women.

The Dow set its third record of the week, rising 45.30 points to 22203.48, as other indexes edged down.

U.S. consumer prices rebounded in August, a move that could nudge the Fed closer to raising rates.

The Bank of England signaled it is preparing to raise rates to restrain accelerating inflation.

A California firm evaded $1.5 billion in tariffs by illegally importing Chinese aluminum, the U.S. alleged.

Fox's deal to consolidate ownership of Sky will be referred for review by the U.K. competition authority.

