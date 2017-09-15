USDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - Sep 15

NW_LS446
Des Moines, IA Fri, Sep 15, 2017 USDA Market News
WEEKLY USDA BY-PRODUCT DROP VALUE (HOG)
The offal value from a typical slaughter hog (1) for the
week ended 9/15/2017 was estimated at 3.90 per cwt live, down
-0.01 when compared to last week.
FOB CENTRAL U.S.
CALCULATIONS FOR BY-PRODUCT VALUE (HOG) -
Lbs Price Change Value
Prv/Wk
Cheek meat, trimmed 0.28 75.50 - 0.21
Chitterlings 1.26 42.00 - 0.53
Ears, edible export 0.19 175.00 - 0.33
Tongues, grn, bnls, sml bx 0.18 96.00 - 0.17
Hearts, slashed, domestic 0.28 39.50 -0.75 0.11
Kidneys, inedible 0.25 11.75 - 0.03
Livers, inedible 1.25 17.00 - 0.21
Melts, inedible 0.17 5.50 - 0.01
Salivary Glands 0.26 30.00 - 0.08
Snouts, mask on 0.28 75.00 - 0.21
Stomachs, scld, small box 0.43 98.25 - 0.42
Lungs, inedible 0.95 4.63 - 0.04
Choice white grease 0.50 28.50 0.50 0.14
Pork meat & bone meal 1.57 306.25 -13.00 0.24
Pork blood meal 0.58 805.00 3.25 0.23
Lard 1.72 31.75 - 0.54
Blood plasma 2.01 20.00 - 0.40
Totals: 12.16 3.90
Dressed equivalent basis (74% dress): 5.27
(1) Typical slaughter hog weighs 280 pounds.
Source: USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA
Veronica M. Alvarado 515-284-4460 Desm.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
24 Hour recorded market information 515-284-4830
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/NW_LS446.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
1530C SCG
