Trump Names Richard Burkhauser as Final Member of Council of Economic Advisers

President Donald Trump named Richard Burkhauser, an economist who is professor emeritus of policy analysis at Cornell University, as the final member of his Council of Economic Advisers.

Continue Reading Below

Mr. Burkhauser's research has focused on how government tax and spending policies address income inequality and how public policies shape economic behaviors and the well-being of vulnerable populations, including people with disabilities and the elderly. Among his conclusions has been that raising the minimum wage doesn't help the poor. Mr. Burkhauser has a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Chicago.

The Senate confirmed Kevin Hassett, an economist at the American Enterprise Institute think tank in Washington, as the CEA chairman on Tuesday.

In August, Mr. Trump named Tomas Philipson, an economist at the University of Chicago who has specialized in health-care policy, to the three-member CEA.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

September 15, 2017 09:29 ET (13:29 GMT)