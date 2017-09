Rio Tinto PLC said Friday that Chief Financial Officer Christopher Lynch had informed the board of his intention to retire by the end of September 2018.

The company said that planning for Mr. Lynch's successor was in progress and a replacement would be announced in due course.

September 15, 2017 10:49 ET (14:49 GMT)