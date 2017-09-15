U.S. Economic Growth Hampered By Recent Hurricanes

Hurricane damage and an unexpected drop in consumer spending have softened the economic outlook just as it appeared to be gaining momentum.

Stocks Brush Off North Korea's Latest Missile Launch

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed, extending a record streak that has brought it to new closing highs three days in a row. The blue-chip index added 0.1%.

Police Call London Subway Explosion Terrorism

An explosion hit a London subway train, injuring 22, in what U.K. police were treating as terrorism. Witnesses described a burst of flames and scenes of panic as people tried to flee amid the crowded morning rush.

U.S. Industrial Production Fell in August

U.S. industrial output dropped in August by the most in more than eight years, an early sign of economic disruptions from a severe hurricane season.

Consumer Sentiment Slips Partly Because of Hurricane Concerns

Americans' outlook on the economy slipped because of concerns about hurricane damage, though their assessment of present conditions reached the highest since 2000.

Eurozone Wage Growth Hits Two-Year High

Eurozone wages rose at the fastest pace in more than two years during the three months to June, a sign inflation may be set to rise to the European Central Bank's target.

Canada House Sales Rebound in August on Toronto Strength

Canadian sales of existing homes rose in August, the first month-over-month increase since March, but activity remains well below levels reached before taxes were introduced to cool down price gains and speculative behavior in the Toronto-area market.

BOE's Most Dovish Member Now Sees Need for Rate Hike

Gertjan Vlieghe, the Bank of England policy maker seen as least likely to back a rise in interest rates, has changed his view and thinks a hike may be needed soon.

ECB's Lautenschläger: Time to Decide on Winding Up QE

It is time to make a decision on ending the European Central Bank's large-scale asset-purchase program, one of the institution's more hawkish members said Friday.

North Korea Fires Missile in Defiance of U.N. Sanctions

North Korea fired a missile over Japan early Friday local time for the second time in a month, defying rising international efforts to force it to abandon course.

