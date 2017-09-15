U.S. Retail Sales Fell in August

Spending at U.S. retailers fell in August with consumers buying fewer goods at home-improvement stores, car dealerships and online.

Stocks Brush Off North Korea's Latest Missile Launch

Stocks remained largely buoyant after the latest provocation from North Korea, which fired a missile over Japan for the second time in a month late Thursday. The Dow industrials added 0.1%.

Eurozone Wage Growth Hits Two-Year High

Eurozone wages rose at the fastest pace in more than two years during the three months to June, a sign inflation may be set to rise to the European Central Bank's target.

Consumer Sentiment Slips Partly Because of Hurricane Concerns

Americans' outlook on the economy slipped because of concerns about hurricane damage, though their assessment of present conditions reached the highest since 2000.

U.S. Industrial Production Fell in August

U.S. industrial output dropped in August by the most in more than eight years, an early sign of economic disruptions from a severe hurricane season.

Empire State Manufacturing Survey Shows Continued Growth

Business activity in the New York manufacturing sector continued to grow in September, propelled by increases in new orders and shipments, according to a report Friday from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

ECB's Lautenschläger: Time to Decide on Winding Up QE

It is time to make a decision on ending the European Central Bank's large-scale asset-purchase program, one of the institution's more hawkish members said Friday.

BOE's Most Dovish Member Now Sees Need for Rate Hike

Gertjan Vlieghe, the Bank of England policy maker seen as least likely to back a rise in interest rates, has changed his view and thinks a hike may be needed soon.

Oil Wavers on Mixed Supply Signals

Oil prices fluctuated between gains and losses Friday, as investors grappled with mixed signals for global supply and demand.

U.S. Business Inventories Expand in July

U.S. business inventories rose 0.2% in July to a seasonally adjusted $1.874 trillion, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed had forecast a 0.2% gain.

