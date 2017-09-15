SoFi CEO Cagney to Leave Firm Immediately

Online lender Social Finance said CEO Mike Cagney would immediately step down and give up his seat on the company's board, an about-face as the company deals with accusations of improper workplace culture.

Wal-Mart Plans New Headquarters in Its Hometown

Wal-Mart said it will build new headquarters in its hometown of Bentonville, Ark., a decision announced to employees on Friday.

Blue Harbour Builds Up 6.2% Stake in Auto Supplier Adient

Blue Harbour Group has built a roughly 6.2% position in Adient, making the activist investor one of the automotive-seat supplier's biggest shareholders less than a year after it was spun into a stand-alone company.

Facebook to Open New Artificial Intelligence Lab in Montreal

Facebook said it will open a new artificial intelligence research lab in Montreal, marking the latest move by a company to invest in that type of technology in Canada.

'Angry Birds' Maker Rovio Disappoints With IPO Pricing

Rovio Entertainment, the company behind the "Angry Birds" gaming franchise, set the pricing for its initial public offering, valuing the company at about $1 billion-well short of shareholders' more-optimistic forecasts.

Aerosoles Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

The company behind the Aerosoles brand of women's shoes filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, planning to close almost all its retail stores.

Coming Soon to McDonald's Happy Meals: Organic, Watered-Down Juice

McDonald's Corp. is dropping the Minute Maid apple juice box from its Happy Meals and replacing it with a watered-down, organic juice with less sugar made by Honest Kids, the company's latest steps in making Happy Meals healthier.

Nucor Cuts Guidance, Citing Steel Imports

Nucor said profit in its third quarter would fall below its own expectations, citing unplanned outages as well as the impact of imported steel products, an issue highlighted in recent months by the Trump administration.

Telecom Provider ATN Details Hurricane Damage, Cuts Dividend

Telecom provider ATN International said its cellular networks in the U.S. Virgin Islands were extensively damaged by Hurricane Irma last week and it was still assessing costs.

Nissan-Renault Seeks to Boost Annual Vehicle Sales to 14 Million

Carlos Ghosn, heading the alliance of Nissan Motor, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors, is rolling out a new goal of selling 14 million vehicles annually by 2022. The new target represents a 40% increase for the auto maker compared with 2016 sales.

September 15, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)