SoFi CEO Cagney to Leave Firm Immediately

Online lender Social Finance said CEO Mike Cagney would immediately step down and give up his seat on the company's board, an about-face as the company deals with accusations of improper workplace culture.

'Angry Birds' Maker Rovio Sets Pricing for $1 Billion IPO

Rovio Entertainment, the company behind the "Angry Birds" gaming franchise, confirmed the pricing for its initial offering, which will value it at about $1 billion.

Nissan-Renault Seeks to Boost Annual Vehicle Sales to 14 Million

Carlos Ghosn, heading the alliance of Nissan Motor, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors, is rolling out a new goal of selling 14 million vehicles annually by 2022. The new target represents a 40% increase for the auto maker compared with 2016 sales.

Tech Industry Finds Washington Isn't So Hands-Off Anymore

New scrutiny by Congress of Facebook Inc. over its acceptance of Russian ad buys is just the latest in a string of political challenges facing technology firms, which long enjoyed a hands-off approach from Washington.

For Amazon, Can Two Headquarters Still Equal One Culture?

In planning Amazon's second headquarters, CEO Jeff Bezos faces a new challenge: how to maintain the online retail giant's carefully cultivated culture when he can't be in two places at once.

Aerosoles Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

The company behind the Aerosoles brand of women's shoes filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, planning to close almost all its retail stores.

Telecom Provider ATN Details Hurricane Damage, Cuts Dividend

Telecom provider ATN International said its cellular networks in the U.S. Virgin Islands were extensively damaged by Hurricane Irma last week and it was still assessing costs.

Made You Click: How Facebook Fed You Political Ads for Less Than a Penny

Political ads on Facebook got into your news feed at a cost of less than a penny each-highlighting the outsize reach contentious paid content can have on the social-networking site.

Drug Stocks Benefit from the Sound of Silence

A movement to crack down on high drug prices appears to have fizzled, giving stock prices a lift.

Nestlé Buys Majority Stake in Premium Coffee Chain Blue Bottle

Nestlé SA is buying a majority stake in the premium coffee chain Blue Bottle Coffee as the Swiss giant invests in a fast-growing part of the coffee business and continues to extend its reach through buying niche brands.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)