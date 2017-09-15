'Angry Birds' Maker Rovio Sets Pricing for $1 Billion IPO

Rovio Entertainment, the company behind the "Angry Birds" mobile gaming franchise, confirmed the pricing for its initial public offering, which will value the company at about $1 billion.

Nissan-Renault Seeks to Boost Annual Vehicle Sales to 14 Million

Carlos Ghosn, heading the alliance of Nissan Motor, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors, is rolling out a new goal of selling 14 million vehicles annually by 2022. The new target represents a 40% increase for the auto maker compared with 2016 sales.

Nestlé Buys Majority Stake in Premium Coffee Chain Blue Bottle

Nestlé SA is buying a majority stake in the premium coffee chain Blue Bottle Coffee as the Swiss giant invests in a fast-growing part of the coffee business and continues to extend its reach through buying niche brands.

European Corporate Roundup

Details of Angry Birds maker Rovio's $1 billion IPO is the corporate highlight in Europe Friday.

Alphabet in Talks to Invest About $1 Billion in Lyft

Google parent Alphabet has held talks to invest about $1 billion in Lyft, according to people familiar with the matter.

Facebook to Open AI Center in Montreal

Facebook Inc. plans to announce the opening of a new artificial intelligence center in Montreal, marking the latest move by a U.S. firm to tap into Canada's expertise in the technology.

Valero Houston Plant Underestimated Harvey Benzene Leak

The chemical plant that released a cloud of a carcinogenic chemical amid Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath in Houston's Manchester neighborhood emitted far more of the chemical than it had previously disclosed, environmental regulators say.

Ford's Russia Joint-Venture Hires 700 New Workers

Ford Motor Co. is hiring about 700 new workers at its van and sport-utility factory in Russia, a sign that the country's long-suffering car market is starting to see signs of growth.

California Firm Is Accused of Illegally Importing Aluminum From China

The U.S. Justice Department is alleging that a California company evaded $1.5 billion in tariffs by conducting an illegal effort to smuggle banned aluminum into the U.S., according to a government complaint filed Thursday.

Blank-Check IPO Raises $600 Million, Search Begins for Tech Unicorn

A new investment vehicle run by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya raised a higher-than-expected $600 million from investors in an offering designed to help tech entrepreneurs circumvent the IPO process.

September 15, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)