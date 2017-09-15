Cocoa Jumps as Trade Turns Technical

Cocoa futures jumped Friday as technical traders eyed bargains in a market that has been largely range-bound since May.

Continue Reading Below

Cocoa for December delivery rose 1.8%, to end at $2,009 a ton, on the ICE Futures U.S. exchange, its highest close since Aug. 8.

"Everybody is reading charts," said Frank Cholly, a broker at RJO Futures in Chicago. "Fundamentals are old news. Charts are what's happening right now."

The cocoa market has been in a slump all year as a result of large expected supplies out of Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's two largest cocoa producers. In its quarterly update, released Aug. 31, the International Cocoa Organization estimated the 2016-17 cocoa year would see an 18% increase in production to 4.7 million tons and a 26.3% increase to stocks of cocoa.

Mr. Cholly said he is advising clients to buy futures if the market sinks back down to $1,840 a ton.

In other markets, raw sugar for October was up 2%, at 14.55 cents a pound; arabica coffee for December was up 2.7%, at $1.414 a pound; frozen concentrated orange juice for November slumped 0.8%, to settle at $1.4965 a pound; and December cotton was off 0.1%, to settle at 69.07 cents a pound.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Write to Julie Wernau at julie.wernau@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2017 14:52 ET (18:52 GMT)