Shares of power-plant operators rose as traders bet strong inflation data wouldn't be enough to change the Federal Reserve's rate plans.

Continue Reading Below

The judge overseeing the restructuring of Puerto Rico's public power monopoly blocked creditors from installing a receiver to stop what they say is mismanagement of one of the largest U.S. utilities.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2017 17:00 ET (21:00 GMT)