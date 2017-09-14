Tech Lower as Traders Retreat From Speculation -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies ticked down as traders retreated from some of the most speculative investments.

The price of Bitcoin, a symbol for the latest round of speculation on Silicon Valley and Wall Street, has fallen more than 20% since its peak earlier in September as J.P. Morgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon joined a growing chorus warning that prices of the crypto-currency had entered a bubble.

Japan's SoftBank Group is pushing for a discount on an investment in troubled ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies that could total as much as $10 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported. Some Uber shareholders are resisting a sale.

Lattice Semiconductor was flat after President Donald Trump blocked a Chinese investment firm's deal to buy the chip maker for $1.3 billion.

Amazon.com plans to build a 1 million-square-foot distribution center near Mexico City.

