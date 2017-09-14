Oil Futures Maintain Overnight Jump; Gasoline Down Again

Oil futures were down slightly in Asia following strong overnight gains which followed upbeat data and guidance from the International Energy Agency.

--October Nymex light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently down 0.1% at $49.23 a barrel in the Globex trading session. November ICE Brent futures were off 0.2% at $55.01 and October Nymex gasoline fell 0.6% to $1.6367 a gallon after having already dropped in 7 of the prior 8 sessions.

--There are signs of progress in a long-awaited global rebalancing of oil inventories, said ANZ. It added that chatter about a possible extension of the production-cap agreement led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries have also helped prices.

September 14, 2017 00:50 ET (04:50 GMT)