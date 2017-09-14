On Our Radar

Oil Futures Maintain Overnight Jump; Gasoline Down Again

By Biman Mukherji Features Dow Jones Newswires

Oil futures were down slightly in Asia following strong overnight gains which followed upbeat data and guidance from the International Energy Agency.

Continue Reading Below

--October Nymex light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently down 0.1% at $49.23 a barrel in the Globex trading session. November ICE Brent futures were off 0.2% at $55.01 and October Nymex gasoline fell 0.6% to $1.6367 a gallon after having already dropped in 7 of the prior 8 sessions.

--There are signs of progress in a long-awaited global rebalancing of oil inventories, said ANZ. It added that chatter about a possible extension of the production-cap agreement led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries have also helped prices.

Write to Biman Mukherji at biman.mukherji@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2017 00:50 ET (04:50 GMT)