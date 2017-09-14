U.S. Consumer Prices Rose 0.4% in August

U.S. consumer prices rose in August by the most since January, likely reassuring the Federal Reserve about the economy's strength as it considers raising interest rates.

BOE Says Interest Rates Could Rise Within Months

The Bank of England signaled officials are preparing to raise interest rates within months to restrain accelerating inflation, a fresh sign that a decade-long era of ultraloose central-bank policy is slowly drawing to a close.

Global Markets Steady

Global stocks were broadly flat Thursday as investors waited for U.S. inflation data.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Investors Hoping for a Repatriation Holiday; Less Certain of Tax Rate Cuts

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

The number of Americans applying for new unemployment benefits fell last week but remained above recent trends because of Hurricane Harvey.

Oil Gains on Falling Stocks, Higher Demand Forecast

Oil prices continued to climb, building on solid gains made Wednesday on shrinking global inventories and a bullish forecast for demand.

China's Industrial Engine Revs Down

China posted a surprise slowdown in business activity in August, a sign that rising borrowing costs and property restrictions are hurting the economy more than expected.

Turkey Holds Interest Rates Steady

Turkey's central bank held its main lending rates steady in its fight to tame the country's double-digit inflation.

EU Pushes for Free-Trade Pacts With Countries Snubbed by U.S.

The EU is defying protectionist trends and pursuing its most ambitious agenda of free-trade agreements in years.

China Slows Again: Hedge Your Growth Bets, But Don't Panic

Chinese investment and industrial production slowed sharply for the second month in a row in August, in a clear sign that weak July data was no heat-related fluke. Overextended commodity rallies are about to run back into reality, but there are still some reasons for guarded optimism.

September 14, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)