Global Markets Pare Gains

Global stocks were mostly lower ahead of U.S. inflation data and the Bank of England's decision on interest rates.

China's Industrial Engine Revs Down

China posted a surprise slowdown in business activity in August, a sign that rising borrowing costs and property restrictions are hurting the economy more than expected.

China Slows Again: Hedge Your Growth Bets, But Don't Panic

Chinese investment and industrial production slowed sharply for the second month in a row in August, in a clear sign that weak July data was no heat-related fluke. Overextended commodity rallies are about to run back into reality, but there are still some reasons for guarded optimism.

Oil Gains on Falling Stocks, Higher Demand Forecast

Oil prices continued to climb, building on solid gains made Wednesday on shrinking global inventories and a bullish forecast for demand.

China August Housing Sales Growth Slowest in Over 2 Years

Housing sales by value in August rose 3.8% from a year earlier, according to calculations made by The Wall Street Journal based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics. That compared with a 4.3% gain in July.

WSJ City Must Reads

The Bank of England faces a rates dilemma at its latest policy meeting with the central bank struggling to contain inflation just as unemployment falls to multiyear lows. Read WSJ City for the City's view.

Swiss Central Bank Tweaks View on Franc to 'Highly Valued' From 'Significantly Overvalued'

Switzerland's central bank softened its longstanding warning about the strong franc but still said that it was "highly valued," suggesting Swiss officials aren't satisfied yet with the franc's weakening against the euro.

Saudi Arabia Clamps Down as Prince Consolidates Power

Saudi Arabia is stamping out traces of internal dissent in a far-reaching campaign targeting influential clerics, liberal thinkers and even princes as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman moves to consolidate power ahead of his expected accession to the throne.

Venezuela Stops Accepting Dollars for Oil Payments Following U.S. Sanctions

Oil-rich country, looking for ways to circumvent U.S. sanctions, is telling oil traders that it will no longer receive or send payments in dollars, people familiar with the new policy have told The Wall Street Journal.

SEC Chairman Says Midwest Could Use More VCs

Memo to venture capitalists: the Securities and Exchange Commission wants to know why you don't have an Indianapolis branch office.

September 14, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)