Global Markets Pare Gains

Equity markets across the Asia-Pacific region pared early gains after disappointing economic data out of China, as investors awaited a rate decision from the Bank of England.

China's Industrial Output Growth Slows in August

Industrial output growth in China slowed for a second straight month in August, a sign that the world's second-largest economy may be losing momentum in the third quarter, official data showed Thursday.

China August Housing Sales Growth Slowest in Over 2 Years

Housing sales by value in August rose 3.8% from a year earlier, according to calculations made by The Wall Street Journal based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics. That compared with a 4.3% gain in July.

Saudi Arabia Clamps Down as Prince Consolidates Power

Saudi Arabia is stamping out traces of internal dissent in a far-reaching campaign targeting influential clerics, liberal thinkers and even princes as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman moves to consolidate power ahead of his expected accession to the throne.

Venezuela Stops Accepting Dollars for Oil Payments Following U.S. Sanctions

Oil-rich country, looking for ways to circumvent U.S. sanctions, is telling oil traders that it will no longer receive or send payments in dollars, people familiar with the new policy have told The Wall Street Journal.

SEC Chairman Says Midwest Could Use More VCs

Memo to venture capitalists: the Securities and Exchange Commission wants to know why you don't have an Indianapolis branch office.

U.S. Had $108 Billion Budget Deficit in August, Treasury Says

The U.S. government ran a $108 billion budget deficit in August ahead of a late September deadline for Congress to raise the federal borrowing limit and authorize new spending to keep the government open.

There's Never Been a Hotter Time to Freeze Your Credit

Until the Equifax data breach, many consumers didn't know what a credit freeze was. Now, people are discovering the tool in a move that could have unintended effects for consumers and the financial industry.

GOP to Release Tax Overhaul as Trump Says Rich Won't Benefit

Republicans plan to show more details about their tax plans during the week of Sept. 25, as they prepare for a legislative sprint toward one of their top priorities.

Emerging Markets Are Rallying, and It's Mostly About the Dollar

The U.S. dollar's nose dive is fueling a rally in emerging-market assets.

September 14, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)