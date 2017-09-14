FTC Probing Equifax Breach

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating the Equifax data breach, adding to the mounting investigations into the credit-reporting company since the attack was disclosed last week.

Up Next for the United Tech-Rockwell Tie-Up: The Antitrust Ordeal

Questions are emerging over how antitrust authorities will treat the deal between United Technologies and Rockwell Collins, amid a debate over whether the tie-up will drive up costs in the aerospace industry.

Yacktman Backs Peltz in P&G Proxy Fight

Yacktman Asset Management entered the proxy fight against Procter & Gamble, backing the election onto the company's board of activist investor Nelson Peltz, who has pressed the consumer-goods company to restructure its business.

U.K. to Refer 21st Century Fox's Sky Takeover to Competition Regulators

The U.K. government said it would refer 21st Century Fox's $15.5 billion proposal to consolidate ownership of Sky to the country's competition authority on both broadcasting standards and media plurality grounds.

Volkswagen Recalls Millions of Vehicles in China to Replace Air Bags

Volkswagen and its Chinese joint-venture partners are recalling 4.86 million vehicles in China to replace faulty Takata air bags, the second major recall by Volkswagen in China this month.

EQT Says It Is Exploring Options Amid Pressure to Split

EQT said it would explore its options as pressure builds from activist shareholders to split up the energy company, which plans to acquire rival Rice Energy for $6.7 billion.

HgCapital Seeks Buyer for Software Provider Ullink

HgCapital, a Europe-based buyout firm, is eyeing the possible sale of Ullink, in a deal that could value the electronic trading software provider at about $833 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

Lotte Retreats From China as Beijing-Seoul Dispute Dents Business

South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group is conceding defeat for its Lotte Mart business in China, with plans to sell stores there after heavy losses brought on by diplomatic tensions between Seoul and Beijing.

Autoliv Considers Split Into Two Listed Companies

Swedish car-parts giant Autoliv said it is considering splitting itself in two, separating its electronics operation from its business making safety devices like seat belts and air bags.

Time Magazine Names Felsenthal as Editor in Chief

Time magazine selected digital editor Edward Felsenthal as its new editor in chief, reflecting the publication's emphasis on increasing its audience online during turbulent times for print media.

