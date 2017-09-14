U.K. to Refer 21st Century Fox's Sky Takeover to Competition Regulators

Continue Reading Below

The U.K. government said it would refer 21st Century Fox's $15.5 billion proposal to consolidate ownership of Sky to the country's competition authority on both broadcasting standards and media plurality grounds.

Volkswagen Recalls Millions of Vehicles in China to Replace Air Bags

Volkswagen and its Chinese joint-venture partners are recalling 4.86 million vehicles in China to replace faulty Takata air bags, the second major recall by Volkswagen in China this month.

Autoliv Considers Split Into Two Listed Companies

Swedish car-parts giant Autoliv said it is considering splitting itself in two, separating its electronics operation from its business making safety devices like seat belts and air bags.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung's New $300 Million Fund Bets on Automotive Innovation

Samsung Electronics has created a $300 million fund targeting new investments for automotive software and technology, the latest sign of the world's largest smartphone maker's desire to diversify beyond traditional electronics.

Toshiba Is Running Out of Options for Its Chip Business

Toshiba's sale of its memory-chip business is turning into a saga, and it doesn't have time for that: A deal with Western Digital may be the best choice left.

How to Get Amazon to Move to Your Town

Amazon.com Inc. set off a bidding race among cities in North America last week when it announced plans to build a second headquarters. Would-be hosts might look to Wuhan for tips.

Equifax Blames Exploited Web-Server Software for Data Breach

Equifax said criminals exploited web-server software in the data breach that affected potentially 143 million Americans but didn't offer further detail on who may have been behind the hack.

Deloitte's Annual Global Revenues Rise 5.5%

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu recorded $38.8 billion in global revenues in its latest fiscal year, up 5.5% in U.S. dollar terms from the previous year, the Big Four accounting firm said Thursday.

Goldman Takes Stake in Under Armour CEO's Baltimore Development

Under Armour Chief Executive Kevin Plank has snared Goldman Sachs as the first private investor in his ambitious Port Covington development project with a commitment of $233 million.

European Corporate Roundup

A vehicle recall for Volkswagen in China and a profit warning from Munich Re are the corporate highlights in Europe Thursday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)