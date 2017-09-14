Health Care Higher Amid Deal Speculation -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose amid deal speculation.

Continue Reading Below

Tenet HealthCare rallied after the hospital chain, one of the most extensive in the U.S., said it has hired investment banks Lazard and Barclays to help it explore strategic alternatives, including a possible sale.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics surged after the biotech company struck a licensing deal with drug maker Bristol-Myers Squibb on a suite of immunotherapy drugs. Bristol is one of the leaders in the emerging area of immunotherapy, which harnesses the body's own defenses in the fight against cancer.

Shares of Array BioPharma fell after the drug developer said it was selling shares in a secondary offering.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

September 14, 2017 17:10 ET (21:10 GMT)