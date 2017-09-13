WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Sep 13

MACRON STEPS UP ST. MARTIN SECURITY IN WAKE OF IRMA

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to step up security and stop a growing epidemic of lawlessness amid food and water shortages on the island following Hurricane Irma.

MYANMAR CRISIS SPURS U.N. SESSION, AL QAEDA THREAT

A push by the military that rules Myanmar alongside Aung San Suu Kyi to clear Rohingya villages and drive the Muslim ethnic group into Bangladesh is drawing the attention of two international organizations: the United Nations Security Council and al Qaeda.

MERKEL'S RIVALS TARGET HER RUSSIA POLICY

As German Chancellor Angela Merkel cruises toward likely reelection, the parties trailing her are finding a wedge issue in Russia, suggesting Germany should ease off the hard line the chancellor has maintained toward Moscow.

CURFEWS, OBLIGATORY PRAYERS, WHIPPINGS: HARD-LINE ISLAM EMERGES IN INDONESIA

Conservative Islamic groups are using political activism and charity work to build wide support for Shariah-inspired laws. Lawmakers in response are adopting a politicized form of the religion until recently more common in the Middle East.

EU TO CHAMPION FREE TRADE IN WAKE OF TRUMP'S 'AMERICA FIRST'

The European Union's top executive called for the bloc to expand its economic links from Asia Pacific to Latin America, highlighting its ambition to champion free trade in light of President Donald Trump's "America First" policies.

NO ELECTION NEEDED: SINGAPORE INSTALLS FIRST FEMALE PRESIDENT

Singapore will swear in its first minority Malay president in 47 years after strict new qualifying criteria made the former speaker of Parliament and longtime member of the ruling party the only candidate.

MALAYSIAN LEADER PLAYS UP AIRCRAFT DEALS, INVESTMENTS DURING U.S. VISIT

President Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak cited purchase of aircraft and infrastructure investments as a basis for strong ties between the two countries.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICIAN SAYS HE ONCE TAUGHT CHINESE SPIES

A Chinese-born New Zealand lawmaker has acknowledged he once taught English to Chinese spies, an admission that comes as his party faces a closer-than-expected fight in a general election just 10 days away.

