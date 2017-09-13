Utilities Decline -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of utilities were lower.

NRG Energy's plan for an amicable split from its GenOn Energy unit faces a court test this week as owners of power plants in Maryland ask a judge to award them as much as $620 million in damages, endangering a restructuring plan for GenOn.

Almost 60,000 utility workers from the U.S. and Canada are joining crews in Florida and other states hard hit by Hurricane Irma, in an attempt to fix power outages affecting millions of customers, according to the Edison Electric Institute, a trade group.

