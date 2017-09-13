U.S. Soybean Crush Likely Fell in August, Analysts Say

Analysts expect a trade group to report a slowdown in U.S. soybean crushing in August from a month earlier.

The average estimate for soybean processing in August as reported by the National Oilseed Processors Association is 136 million bushels, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal, down from 144.7 million bushels in July but above 131.8 million a year earlier. Estimates range from 133.1 million bushels to 138.7 million bushels.

Analysts also expect NOPA to report soyoil stocks in August of 1.407 billion pounds, down from 1.558 billion in July and 1.62 billion a year earlier.

NOPA's report, which only includes data from its members, is released on Friday at 12 p.m. ET.

