Republicans Plan to Release Tax Overhaul Details Week of Sept. 25

Republicans plan to release more details about their tax plans during the week of Sept. 25, as they prepare for a legislative sprint toward one of their top priorities.

Continue Reading Below

"We will release a consensus document with the core elements of big, bold tax reform," Rep. Kevin Brady (R., Texas) told reporters Wednesday.

Mr. Brady, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, laid out the fall schedule for House Republicans Wednesday morning.

Republicans hope to finish the budget process -- a prerequisite for fast-tracking a tax bill through the Senate -- by mid-October and then release and vote on actual tax legislation after that. Some of his fellow Republicans have been clamoring for more details on the evolving tax plan before they are willing to advance the budget.

Mr. Brady has been working with top officials from the Senate and the Trump administration on the GOP tax agenda this year. Their goals are to lower tax rates and simplify the tax system, but they are struggling with the arithmetic and political choices needed to get there.

Write to Richard Rubin at richard.rubin@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2017 10:43 ET (14:43 GMT)