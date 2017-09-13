Global Stock Rally Stalls

The global rally that pushed Wall Street to new records eased in Europe Wednesday as some investors questioned how long the bull run can last.

Global Oil Supply Edged Lower in August

Global oil supply fell in August for the first time in four months, a result of Hurricane Harvey, declining OPEC output and summer production maintenance, according to the International Energy Agency.

CFTC Chief to EU: Don't Unilaterally Change Clearinghouse Deal

The U.S.'s top derivatives regulator delivered a warning to his European Union counterparts Tuesday, saying that any unilateral change to a 2016 U.S.-EU clearinghouse supervision agreement would be a "violation of trust and cooperation."

New Debt Limit Deadline Could Align With DACA Talks, Midterm Elections

The hurricane relief and debt deal signed by President Trump last Friday suspends the government's borrowing limit through Dec. 8, but the real deadline will likely be next spring, according to analysts and congressional aides, adding a new wrinkle to upcoming negotiations.

A 100-Year Bond For a 99-Year-Old Country

Investors lined up Tuesday to buy an Austrian government bond that won't be repaid until September 2117, the first public, centurylong bond issued by a government in the eurozone.

Why Hedge Funds Are Shorting the Yen

The Japanese yen has gained 6.3% against the dollar so far this year, but hedge funds and other speculative investors have largely been negative on the yen.

Uninsured Rate Fell in 2016 as More People Aged Into Medicare

The share of people in the U.S. who lacked health insurance for the whole of 2016 declined to 8.8% from 9.1%, with more Americans aging into the federal Medicare program.

U.S. Household Incomes Rose in 2016 to New Record

Income for the average American household reached a new high last year for the first time this century.

Mnuchin: Some Services Companies Won't Get 'Pass-Through' Tax Rate

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday the GOP's tax-overhaul proposal would seek to exclude some services companies from enjoying a new lower rate on businesses that don't pay corporate taxes.

Hedge Funds Prosper on China Tech But Bubble Fears Emerge

Hedge funds betting on China have chalked up some of the biggest profits of 2017 so far, fueled by concentrated bets on the technology sector.

