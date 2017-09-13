Oil Rises on Signs of Tightening Supply

Oil prices nudged higher, supported by signs that the global oil market is tightening with supplies falling and demand growth remaining strong.

Global Oil Supply Edged Lower in August

Global oil supply fell in August for the first time in four months, a result of Hurricane Harvey, declining OPEC output and summer production maintenance, according to the International Energy Agency.

Seadrill Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection in Texas

Seadrill, one of the world's biggest offshore drilling companies, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection at the Southern District Texas court as part of a plan to restructure roughly $10 billion in debt.

Herculean Task as Crews Race to Restore Power in Florida

Block by block and city by city, utilities face one of the largest power-restoration challenges in U.S. history as they bring back electricity to more than 15 million people left in the dark after Hurricane Irma.

Irma Destroyed 25% of Homes in Florida Keys, FEMA Says

Hurricane Irma destroyed a quarter of the homes in the Florida Keys and badly damaged many more, federal officials said Tuesday, as millions of people in the nation's Southeast remained without power.

U.S. Crude-Oil Supplies Seen Increasing in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to show an increase of 3.7 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy. Gasoline stockpiles are expected to show a decrease of 3 million barrels on average.

Suniva 'Hopeful' for Help Combating Solar Panel Imports

Suniva Inc. is hopeful the U.S. government will take prompt action to protect U.S. solar-panel manufacturers from Chinese competition.

Gasoline Supply Slowly Returns to Florida

Fuel supplies are slowing returning to Florida gasoline stations as ports reopen after Hurricane Irma, but gas remains hard to find in much of the state.

Dover to Explore Alternatives for Wellsite Business

Industrial-equipment maker Dover said it was exploring strategic alternatives for its upstream energy businesses, including a possible spinoff or sale.

OPEC Production Falls as Efforts to Cut Output Start to Pay Off

OPEC crude oil production fell last month for the first time since April, in a boost to the cartel's beleaguered efforts to reduce output and rein in the global supply glut.

