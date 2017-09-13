Herculean Task as Crews Race to Restore Power

Continue Reading Below

Block by block and city by city, utilities face one of the largest power-restoration challenges in U.S. history as they bring back electricity to more than 15 million people left in the dark after Hurricane Irma.

Irma Destroyed 25% of Homes in Florida Keys, FEMA Says

Hurricane Irma destroyed a quarter of the homes in the Florida Keys and badly damaged many more, federal officials said Tuesday, as millions of people in the nation's Southeast remained without power.

U.S. Crude-Oil Supplies Seen Increasing in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to show an increase of 3.7 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy. Gasoline stockpiles are expected to show a decrease of 3 million barrels on average.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Suniva 'Hopeful' for Help Combating Solar Panel Imports

Suniva Inc. is hopeful the U.S. government will take prompt action to protect U.S. solar-panel manufacturers from Chinese competition.

Gasoline Supply Slowly Returns to Florida

Fuel supplies are slowing returning to Florida gasoline stations as ports reopen after Hurricane Irma, but gas remains hard to find in much of the state.

Oil Turns Higher After OPEC Report

Crude futures turned higher after OPEC said its oil output fell in August and as U.S. refiners continued to ramp up following Hurricane Harvey.

Dover to Explore Alternatives for Wellsite Business

Industrial-equipment maker Dover said it was exploring strategic alternatives for its upstream energy businesses, including a possible spinoff or sale.

OPEC Production Falls as Efforts to Cut Output Start to Pay Off

OPEC crude oil production fell last month for the first time since April, in a boost to the cartel's beleaguered efforts to reduce output and rein in the global supply glut.

An Undervalued New Player in the Energy Industry

The merger between GE's energy business and Baker Hughes has created a new company with more profitability levers to pull than peers while trading at a discount to them.

Hurricanes Add to Problems for Oil Bulls

The havoc wreaked by major summer storms stands to deepen a global crude-supply glut that has depressed oil prices. By paralyzing giant sections of the South, the storms will dent energy demand even as production continues and crude in storage is abundant.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)