Trump Blocks China-Backed Fund From Buying U.S. Chip Maker

President Donald Trump blocked a Beijing-backed fund's attempt to buy an American chip maker, signaling his administration will closely scrutinize Chinese efforts to invest in U.S. semiconductor technology.

Equifax Faces Bumpy Legal Terrain as Consumer Suits Mount

Credit-reporting company Equifax could face a tougher challenge in court than other corporate giants that have dealt with the legal fallout of data breaches, according to legal experts.

Martin Shkreli's Bail Revoked as Judge Orders Him Sent to Jail

A federal judge in New York on Wednesday revoked Martin Shkreli's bail and ordered him sent to jail before his sentencing, finding that the former pharmaceutical executive posed a danger to the community with his pattern of online threats and harassment.

Seadrill Sets a Fast Pace for Bankruptcy Turnaround

Seadrill is looking for a swift pass through a bankruptcy that will reduce the holdings of outside shareholders to make way for new money to save one of the world's largest offshore oil-drilling fleets.

Why Aircraft Deals Aren't Always What Meets the Eye

President Trump this week lauded what he described as a deal to sell between $10 billion and $20 billion worth of aircraft and jet engines to Malaysia's flag carrier. Hours later, the deal was said to be worth much less.

U.S. Chip Maker Stresses Jobs Gains With Sale to China-Backed Firm

With Trump poised to decide the fate of a Chinese government-backed fund's deal to buy an American chip maker, the U.S. company's chief executive is talking up job creation.

Tenet Healthcare Exploring Options Including Possible Sale

Tenet Healthcare, facing shareholder-activist pressure, is exploring strategic options including a possible sale of the big hospital company.

Goldman Nabs Fintech Group in Push to Boost Online Lending

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is poaching about 20 employees from online small-business lender Bond Street Marketplace Inc. as the Wall Street giant embraces loans as a source of growth, according to people familiar with the move.

Fight With Power Plant Owners Snarls GenOn's Restructuring

NRG Energy's plan for a friendly divorce from GenOn Energy faces a court test this week as owners of power plants in Maryland ask a judge to award them as much as $620 million in damages.

Boeing to Boost Dreamliner Production

Boeing Co. said Wednesday that it will boost monthly output of its 787 Dreamliner passenger jet to 14 from 12 in 2019 in a sign of its confidence of a rebound in demand for wide-body planes.

