Bain Signs Letter of Intent to Buy Toshiba's Chip Business

Bain Capital signed a memorandum of understanding with Toshiba saying it intends to reach a deal to buy the Japanese conglomerate's memory-chip business by the end of September, Toshiba said.

Brazil Authorities Arrest JBS CEO Wesley Batista

Brazilian authorities arrested the head of JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, for allegedly using insider trading to profit from a massive plea deal signed earlier this year amid a corruption probe.

Target to Hire 100,000 Holiday Workers

Target said it would increase by 40% the number of temporary workers it hires for the key holiday selling season, kicking off the annual scramble among retailers and delivery firms to staff stores and distribution centers.

Apple Unveils New iPhone X to Fend Off Growing Competition

Apple introduced a trio of new iPhones Tuesday, making a bet that some customers will be willing to part with upward of $1,000 for the premium iPhone X while others will also pay up to upgrade regular models.

Uber's Legal Chief Salle Yoo Is Resigning

The top lawyer at Uber is departing the ride-hailing company as it faces three federal investigations into its operations and welcomes a new CEO.

Electric Cars Won't Offset Diesel Sales Drop in Europe

European auto makers say their focus is on building more gasoline-powered cars and making diesel engines cleaner until the market favors electric cars.

EU May Take New Tack in Taxing Tech Giants

The European Union's executive body pledged to make a proposal for new rules to tax internet giants, such Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Facebook Inc., embracing France's push for extra measures within the bloc to squeeze more money out of large multinationals operating in Europe.

China Challenge for the iPhone X: Ending Apple's Long Sales Slide

Apple needs the new iPhone X to be a hit in China, where its market share has slipped by more than half in recent years. But it is up against domestic rivals offering advanced technology, local adaptations and far lower prices.

Goldman's New Obsession: Adding $5 Billion in Revenue

After years of cutting, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is in growth mode, though big questions remain over the future of its debt-trading arm.

Senate Panel Likely to Ask Facebook to Detail Russian Activity During Election

The bipartisan leadership of the Senate Intelligence Committee said it is likely to call representatives from Facebook Inc. to Capitol Hill to publicly detail Russian activity on the company's platform during the 2016 election.

September 13, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)