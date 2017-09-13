Consumer Company Stocks Up Amid Aggressive Holiday-Season Hiring - Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose as optimism grew about ahead of the holiday spending season. Target said it hire 40% more temporary workers for the holiday season. Finish Line shares rose after analysts at brokerage Susquehanna Financial predicted the sports-wear store would be bought out. Used-car sales rose the most in two months last week as Houstonians replaced vehicles damaged in Hurricane Harvey. Among airlines, American Airlines said that Hurricane Irma weighed on its ticket sales and JetBlue also warned of weak demand. British budget carrier EasyJet is going into partnership with long-haul carriers to offer connecting flights on Transatlantic and other long-distance flights.
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
September 13, 2017 16:28 ET (20:28 GMT)