China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, September 13 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 813,314 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Sep-17 13,515 13,735 13,455 13,550 13,515 35 474 12,908
Oct-17 13,615 13,835 13,615 13,735 13,605 130 28 266
Nov-17 13,775 14,050 13,760 13,890 13,825 65 9,892 37,048
Jan-18 16,705 17,055 16,630 16,820 16,705 115 758,170 394,282
Mar-18 - - - 16,910 16,880 30 0 202
Apr-18 17,120 17,120 17,120 17,120 17,025 95 2 64
May-18 17,070 17,380 16,990 17,160 17,050 110 44,704 65,976
Jun-18 17,015 17,035 17,000 17,015 16,900 115 6 1,086
Jul-18 16,625 16,970 16,625 16,790 16,665 125 24 918
Aug-18 16,720 16,925 16,720 16,795 16,745 50 14 174
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 13, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)