What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Irma hammered almost every inch of Florida, leaving widespread damage and knocking out power, though the state's coasts were largely spared from the catastrophe many had feared.

Some of Trump's lawyers earlier this summer concluded that Kushner should step down due to possible complications related to the Russia probe.

The U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted new North Korea sanctions after the U.S. eased demands.

May won a key Brexit vote but still faces a battle in Parliament over how Britain will leave the EU.

Islamic State militants attacked Egyptian police in the Sinai Peninsula, killing at least 18 people.

A Taiwanese activist pleaded guilty in China to charges he had plotted to overthrow Communist rule.

The U.S. will deploy a drone to the Philippines to help battle militants.

Americans marked 9/11 with tributes and a warning by Trump to terrorists.

