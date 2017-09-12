Utilities Tumble -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators fell sharply.

Millions remained without power in Florida and Georgia in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

Plans by AGL Energy, one of Australia's largest utilities, to phase out coal-fired power stations are running up against a government that supports the fuel and is eager to counter the threat of blackouts by extending the life of the company's oldest plant.

