USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - Sep 12

U.S. Wheat Supply and Use
Continue Reading Below
==============================================================================
Item 2016/2017 2017/2018
prev Sep 12 prev Sep 12
==============================================================================
Area Million acres
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Planted 50.2 50.2 45.7 45.7
Harvested 43.9 43.9 38.1 38.1
Bushels
Yield per harv. acre 52.6 52.6 45.6 45.6
Million Bushels
Beginning stocks 976 976 1,184 1,184
Production 2,310 2,310 1,739 1,739
Imports 118 118 150 150
Supply, total 3,403 3,403 3,074 3,074
Food 949 949 950 950
Seed 61 61 66 66
Feed and residual 154 154 150 150
Domestic, total 1,164 1,164 1,166 1,166
Exports 1,055 1,055 975 975
Use, total 2,219 2,219 2,141 2,141
Ending stocks 1,184 1,184 933 933
avg farm prc ($/bu) 3.89 3.89 4.40 - 5.20 4.30 - 4.90
==============================================================================
U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use
Year beginning Hard Hard Soft
June 1 Winter Spring Red White Durum Total
==============================================================================
2016/2017 (estimated)
Beginning Stocks 446 272 157 74 28 976
Production 1,082 493 345 286 104 2,310
Supply, Total 1,532 807 535 367 162 3,403
Domestic Use 484 251 228 98 102 1,164
Exports 455 321 92 163 24 1,055
Use, Total 939 572 320 262 126 2,219
Ending Stocks, Total 593 235 215 105 36 1,184
2017/2018 (projected)
Beginning Stocks 593 235 215 105 36 1,184
Production 758 364 306 260 51 1,739
Supply, Total 1,358 672 536 375 132 3,074
Domestic Use 495 266 217 100 88 1,166
Exports 400 260 90 205 20 975
Use, Total 895 526 307 305 108 2,141
Ending Stocks, Total Sep 463 146 229 70 24 933
Ending Stocks, Total Aug 453 131 236 90 22 933
==============================================================================
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 12, 2017 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)