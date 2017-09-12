On Our Radar

USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Soybeans And Products- Sep 12

U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure)

==============================================================================

Item 2016/2017 2017/2018

prev Sep 12 prev Sep 12

==============================================================================

SOYBEANS Million acres

Area

Planted 83.4 83.4 89.5 89.5

Harvested 82.7 82.7 88.7 88.7

Bushels

Yield per harvested

acre 52.1 52.1 49.4 49.9

Million bushels

Beginning stocks 197 197 370 345

Production 4,307 4,307 4,381 4,431

Imports 25 25 25 25

Supply, total 4,528 4,528 4,777 4,801

Crushings 1,890 1,895 1,940 1,940

Exports 2,150 2,170 2,225 2,250

Seed 104 104 101 101

Residual 14 14 35 35

Use, total 4,158 4,183 4,301 4,326

Ending stocks 370 345 475 475

Avg farm prc ($/bu) 9.50 9.50 8.45 - 10.15 8.35 - 10.05

Million pounds

SOYBEAN OIL

Beginning stocks 1,687 1,687 1,982 1,827

Production 21,945 22,040 22,505 22,505

Imports 350 350 325 325

Supply, total 23,982 24,077 24,812 24,657

Domestic Disappearance 19,600 19,700 20,450 20,800

Biodiesel 6,000 6,050 6,450 7,000

Food,Feed & Other

Industrial 13,600 13,650 14,000 13,800

Exports 2,400 2,550 2,300 2,100

Use, total 22,000 22,250 22,750 22,900

Ending stocks 1,982 1,827 2,062 1,757

Avg farm prc (c/lb) 32.50 32.50 31.00 - 35.00 32.50 - 36.50

Thousand short tons

SOYBEAN MEAL

Beginning stocks 264 264 325 325

Production 44,361 44,611 46,075 46,075

Imports 350 350 300 300

Supply, total 44,975 45,225 46,700 46,700

Domestic 33,050 33,150 34,200 34,200

Exports 11,600 11,750 12,200 12,200

Use, total 44,650 44,900 46,400 46,400

Ending stocks 325 325 300 300

Avg farm prc ($/s.t) 320.00 315.00 295.00 - 335.00 290.00 - 330.00

==============================================================================

