USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Soybeans And Products- Sep 12

U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure)
==============================================================================
Item 2016/2017 2017/2018
prev Sep 12 prev Sep 12
==============================================================================
SOYBEANS Million acres
Area
Planted 83.4 83.4 89.5 89.5
Harvested 82.7 82.7 88.7 88.7
Bushels
Yield per harvested
acre 52.1 52.1 49.4 49.9
Million bushels
Beginning stocks 197 197 370 345
Production 4,307 4,307 4,381 4,431
Imports 25 25 25 25
Supply, total 4,528 4,528 4,777 4,801
Crushings 1,890 1,895 1,940 1,940
Exports 2,150 2,170 2,225 2,250
Seed 104 104 101 101
Residual 14 14 35 35
Use, total 4,158 4,183 4,301 4,326
Ending stocks 370 345 475 475
Avg farm prc ($/bu) 9.50 9.50 8.45 - 10.15 8.35 - 10.05
Million pounds
SOYBEAN OIL
Beginning stocks 1,687 1,687 1,982 1,827
Production 21,945 22,040 22,505 22,505
Imports 350 350 325 325
Supply, total 23,982 24,077 24,812 24,657
Domestic Disappearance 19,600 19,700 20,450 20,800
Biodiesel 6,000 6,050 6,450 7,000
Food,Feed & Other
Industrial 13,600 13,650 14,000 13,800
Exports 2,400 2,550 2,300 2,100
Use, total 22,000 22,250 22,750 22,900
Ending stocks 1,982 1,827 2,062 1,757
Avg farm prc (c/lb) 32.50 32.50 31.00 - 35.00 32.50 - 36.50
Thousand short tons
SOYBEAN MEAL
Beginning stocks 264 264 325 325
Production 44,361 44,611 46,075 46,075
Imports 350 350 300 300
Supply, total 44,975 45,225 46,700 46,700
Domestic 33,050 33,150 34,200 34,200
Exports 11,600 11,750 12,200 12,200
Use, total 44,650 44,900 46,400 46,400
Ending stocks 325 325 300 300
Avg farm prc ($/s.t) 320.00 315.00 295.00 - 335.00 290.00 - 330.00
==============================================================================
