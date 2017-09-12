On Our Radar

USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Feed Grain And Corn - Sep 12

U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use

============================================================================

Item 2016/2017 2017/2018

prev Sep 12 prev Sep 12

============================================================================

FEED GRAINS Million acres

Area

Planted 106.6 106.6 101.8 101.8

Harvested 96.5 96.5 91.6 91.6

Yield per harvested Metric tons

acre 4.17 4.17 4.07 4.08

Million metric tons

Beginning stocks 48.1 48.1 64.7 63.5

Production 402.3 402.3 372.7 373.6

Imports 3.2 3.2 3.3 3.3

Supply, total 453.6 453.6 440.7 440.4

Feed and residual 143.5 143.5 142.3 142.9

Food, seed & industrial 183.0 181.9 184.8 182.9

Domestic, total 326.5 325.4 327.1 325.9

Exports 62.4 64.7 52.5 52.5

Use, total 388.9 390.0 379.6 378.3

Ending stocks, total 64.7 63.5 61.1 62.1

CORN

Area Million acres

Planted 94.0 94.0 90.9 90.9

Harvested 86.7 86.7 83.5 83.5

Yield per harvested Bushels

acre 174.6 174.6 169.5 169.9

Million bushels

Beginning stocks 1,737 1,737 2,370 2,350

Production 15,148 15,148 14,153 14,184

Imports 55 55 50 50

Supply, total 16,940 16,940 16,573 16,585

Feed and residual 5,425 5,425 5,450 5,475

Food, seed & industrial 6,920 6,870 7,000 6,925

Ethanol for fuel 5,450 5,435 5,500 5,475

Domestic, total 12,345 12,295 12,450 12,400

Exports 2,225 2,295 1,850 1,850

Use, total 14,570 14,590 14,300 14,250

Ending stocks, total 2,370 2,350 2,273 2,335

Avg. farm prc ($/bu) 3.30 - 3.40 3.35 2.90 - 3.70 2.80 - 3.60

============================================================================

