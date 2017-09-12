USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Feed Grain And Corn - Sep 12

U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use
Item 2016/2017 2017/2018
prev Sep 12 prev Sep 12
FEED GRAINS Million acres
Area
Planted 106.6 106.6 101.8 101.8
Harvested 96.5 96.5 91.6 91.6
Yield per harvested Metric tons
acre 4.17 4.17 4.07 4.08
Million metric tons
Beginning stocks 48.1 48.1 64.7 63.5
Production 402.3 402.3 372.7 373.6
Imports 3.2 3.2 3.3 3.3
Supply, total 453.6 453.6 440.7 440.4
Feed and residual 143.5 143.5 142.3 142.9
Food, seed & industrial 183.0 181.9 184.8 182.9
Domestic, total 326.5 325.4 327.1 325.9
Exports 62.4 64.7 52.5 52.5
Use, total 388.9 390.0 379.6 378.3
Ending stocks, total 64.7 63.5 61.1 62.1
CORN
Area Million acres
Planted 94.0 94.0 90.9 90.9
Harvested 86.7 86.7 83.5 83.5
Yield per harvested Bushels
acre 174.6 174.6 169.5 169.9
Million bushels
Beginning stocks 1,737 1,737 2,370 2,350
Production 15,148 15,148 14,153 14,184
Imports 55 55 50 50
Supply, total 16,940 16,940 16,573 16,585
Feed and residual 5,425 5,425 5,450 5,475
Food, seed & industrial 6,920 6,870 7,000 6,925
Ethanol for fuel 5,450 5,435 5,500 5,475
Domestic, total 12,345 12,295 12,450 12,400
Exports 2,225 2,295 1,850 1,850
Use, total 14,570 14,590 14,300 14,250
Ending stocks, total 2,370 2,350 2,273 2,335
Avg. farm prc ($/bu) 3.30 - 3.40 3.35 2.90 - 3.70 2.80 - 3.60
