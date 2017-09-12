USDA Crop Production: U.S. Corn-Sep 12

Corn for Grain: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production by State
and United States,2016 and Forecasted September 1, 2017
===============================================================================
Area Harvested Yield Production
State =========================================================================
2016 2017 2016 Aug 1 2017 2016 Aug 1 2017
===============================================================================
==-1,000 Acres==- ==-Bushels==- ==-1,000 Bushels==-
AL 315 235 120.0 165.0 167.0 37,800 38,775 39,245
AR 745 665 171.0 182.0 182.0 127,395 121,030 121,030
CA 100 100 185.0 162.0 178.0 18,500 16,200 17,800
CO 1,170 1,220 137.0 145.0 145.0 160,290 176,900 176,900
DE 164 180 170.0 190.0 200.0 27,880 34,200 36,000
GA 340 320 165.0 178.0 182.0 56,100 56,960 58,240
IL 11,450 10,950 197.0 188.0 189.0 2,255,650 2,058,600 2,069,550
IN 5,470 5,370 173.0 173.0 171.0 946,310 929,010 918,270
IA 13,500 13,100 203.0 188.0 187.0 2,740,500 2,462,800 2,449,700
KS 4,920 5,000 142.0 133.0 133.0 698,640 665,000 665,000
KY 1,400 1,260 159.0 171.0 171.0 222,600 215,460 215,460
LA 550 460 165.0 192.0 185.0 90,750 88,320 85,100
MD 400 450 152.0 160.0 164.0 60,800 72,000 73,800
MI 2,040 2,120 157.0 170.0 169.0 320,280 360,400 358,280
MN 8,000 7,550 193.0 183.0 182.0 1,544,000 1,381,650 1,374,100
MS 720 540 166.0 185.0 185.0 119,520 99,900 99,900
MO 3,500 3,100 163.0 162.0 164.0 570,500 502,200 508,400
NE 9,550 9,500 178.0 183.0 181.0 1,699,900 1,738,500 1,719,500
NY 570 550 129.0 150.0 150.0 73,530 82,500 82,500
NC 940 820 129.0 140.0 142.0 121,260 114,800 116,440
ND 3,270 3,450 158.0 121.0 124.0 516,660 417,450 427,800
OH 3,300 3,230 159.0 171.0 173.0 524,700 552,330 558,790
OK 350 330 121.0 115.0 120.0 42,350 37,950 39,600
PA 950 1,000 129.0 160.0 160.0 122,550 160,000 160,000
SC 350 315 127.0 137.0 135.0 44,450 43,155 42,525
SD 5,130 4,800 161.0 140.0 145.0 825,930 672,000 696,000
TN 830 780 151.0 166.0 168.0 125,330 129,480 131,040
TX 2,550 2,100 127.0 132.0 140.0 323,850 277,200 294,000
VA 340 330 148.0 140.0 140.0 50,320 46,200 46,200
WA 85 85 235.0 220.0 230.0 19,975 18,700 19,550
WI 3,220 3,050 178.0 162.0 162.0 573,160 494,100 494,100
Other 1/ 429 446 157.9 159.6 159.6 67,758 71,196 71,196
Sts
U.S. 86,748 83,496 174.6 169.5 169.9 15,148,038 14,152,966 14,184,466
==============================================================================
1/ Other States include Arizona, Florida, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico,
Oregon, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Individual State level estimates
will be published in the "Crop Production 2017 Summary."
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 12, 2017 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)