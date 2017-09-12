U.S. Household Incomes Rose in 2016 to New Record

Incomes in the U.S. jumped again last year, allowing the average American household to finally recover the ground it lost in the past two recessions.

Continue Reading Below

The median household income last year was $59,039, up an inflation-adjusted 3.2% from 2015, the Census Bureau said Tuesday. It was a new high for the figure, surpassing the previous peak for household income reached in 1999.

Last year's rise was the second significant jump in a row, coming after years of slipping or stagnant incomes following the 2007-09 recession.

The official U.S. poverty rate in 2016 was 12.7%, meaning 40.6 million Americans were living in poverty, the agency said. That was down from 13.5% in 2015. It was 11.3% in 2000, ahead of the 2001 recession, and 12.5% in 2007.

Some 8.8% of Americans lacked health-insurance coverage for all of last year, compared with 9.1% in 2015. Insurance coverage has expanded in recent years as more workers found jobs and provisions of the 2010 Affordable Care Act took effect.

Tuesday's report was based on survey data collected earlier this year for 2016, the final full year of the Obama administration. It excluded some Americans including prisoners, nursing-home residents, some active-duty military personnel and residents of Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories outside the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Price growth picked up last year, eating into income gains, though U.S. inflation overall remained tame. Consumer prices rose 1.3% in 2016, up from a 0.1% gain in 2015, according to Labor Department data.

A tightening labor market has boosted many Americans' earnings and helped lift families out of poverty by providing more workers with jobs and forcing some employers to raise pay to attract and retain employees. In addition, a number of states raised their minimum wages over the past two years, boosting compensation for some at the bottom of the pay scale.

Still, wage and price growth remain subdued despite low unemployment: 4.7% at the end of 2016, down from its recession-era high of 10%.

The economic expansion that began in mid-2009 is now the third longest in U.S. history, though the pace of growth has been modest by historical standards. Some government and private forecasters have warned that sluggish productivity gains could continue to restrain income and economic growth in the years ahead.

The postrecession recovery for incomes has been slower than the rebound in prices for assets such as stocks; the net worth of U.S. households and nonprofits first surpassed its prerecession level in 2012, according to Federal Reserve data not adjusted for inflation. Household debt also has reached new highs, though it remains below prerecession levels when compared with the size of the overall economy.

Write to Ben Leubsdorf at ben.leubsdorf@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2017 10:47 ET (14:47 GMT)