Oil Futures Edge Lower in Tight Asian Trading

Oil futures fell slightly by midday Tuesday in Asia as investors continue to weight hurricane-related impacts in the U.S.

--October Nymex light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently down 5 cents at $48.02 a barrel in the Globex trading session. November Brent fell 10 cents on London's ICE Futures to $53.74.

--In the wake of shutdowns related to Hurricane Harvey, S&P Global Platts notes that some refiners could potentially go straight into autumn maintenance rather than restart for a brief period before shutting again.

September 12, 2017 00:45 ET (04:45 GMT)