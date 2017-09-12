On Our Radar

Oil Futures Edge Lower in Tight Asian Trading

By Biman Mukherji Features Dow Jones Newswires

Oil futures fell slightly by midday Tuesday in Asia as investors continue to weight hurricane-related impacts in the U.S.

--October Nymex light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently down 5 cents at $48.02 a barrel in the Globex trading session. November Brent fell 10 cents on London's ICE Futures to $53.74.

--In the wake of shutdowns related to Hurricane Harvey, S&P Global Platts notes that some refiners could potentially go straight into autumn maintenance rather than restart for a brief period before shutting again.

