Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Close at Record Highs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at records, as investors regained confidence after skirting several dire scenarios.

OPEC Production Falls as Efforts to Cut Output Start to Pay Off

OPEC crude oil production fell last month for the first time since April, in a boost to the cartel's beleaguered efforts to reduce output and rein in the global supply glut.

U.S. Household Incomes Rose in 2016 to New Record

Income for the average American household reached a new high last year for the first time this century.

Mnuchin: Some Services Companies Won't Get 'Pass-Through' Tax Rate

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday the GOP's tax-overhaul proposal would seek to exclude some services companies from enjoying a new lower rate on businesses that don't pay corporate taxes.

CFTC Chief to EU: Don't Unilaterally Change Clearinghouse Deal

The U.S.'s top derivatives regulator delivered a warning to his European Union counterparts Tuesday, saying that any unilateral change to a 2016 U.S.-EU clearinghouse supervision agreement would be a "violation of trust and cooperation."

Hedge Funds Prosper on China Tech But Bubble Fears Emerge

Hedge funds betting on China have chalked up some of the biggest profits of 2017 so far, fueled by concentrated bets on the technology sector.

Beijing Forces Markets to Cooperate as Party Congress Nears

For Chinese President Xi Jinping, next month's 19th Communist Party Congress is an occasion for cementing his power-and no economic turmoil can be allowed to spoil the political pageantry.

A 100-Year Bond For a 99-Year-Old Country

Investors lined up Tuesday to buy an Austrian government bond that won't be repaid until September 2117, the first public, centurylong bond issued by a government in the eurozone.

ECB's Constâncio: Accommodation to Help Push Inflation to Central Bank's Target

The European Central Bank ultimately will reach its inflation goal if it keeps an appropriate level of policy accommodation, the central bank's vice president, Vítor Constâncio, said.

States to Trump: Leave Retirement Rule Intact or We'll Act

The controversy over a rule restricting conflicted retirement advice is shifting to states, which are moving to bolster investor protections out of concern the Trump administration will weaken the federal provision.

