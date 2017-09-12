Global Stocks Extend Gains

Global stocks edged higher following an all-time high for the S&P 500, as fears from Hurricane Irma and geopolitical risk in North Korea continued to ebb.

Catastrophe Bonds Avoid Direct Hit From Hurricane Irma

With damage estimates for Hurricane Irma tumbling, investors in "cat bonds" will likely avoid the significant losses they may have absorbed had earlier, more aggressive estimates borne out.

Florida Turns to Recovery After Irma

Hurricane Irma hammered almost every inch of Florida, causing wreckage in the Keys and record flooding in Jacksonville, though the state's coasts were largely spared from the catastrophe many had feared.

Hurricane Irma Traumatizes St. Martin

A St. Martin couple had rode out plenty of hurricanes in their house next to the island's blue waters. Hurricane Irma pulled them into the water. Neighbors found her body hours later washed ashore.

Timiraos's Analysis: Harvey and Irma Muddy Data for Fed's Inflation Debate

Forced to explain an inflation soft patch, Fed officials have said they have several more months of numbers to study before they have to make any decisions or explain any change in their thinking about inflation. But the physical damage of recent hurricanes will distort measures of the economy.

Fed's Yellen Met With Ivanka Trump in July

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen met with Ivanka Trump in July, roughly a week before President Donald Trump said he was considering nominating the central bank chief to a second term.

Media Agencies Lower Global Ad Spending Forecasts

Zenith and GroupM have lowered their expectations for global ad spending in 2017 and 2018, due to factors ranging from political uncertainty in the U.K. to slowing growth in China.

U.S. Wireless Industry Is Finally Competitive, FCC Says

For the first time since 2009, the Federal Communications Commission has concluded there is "effective competition" in the U.S. wireless market.

Hurricanes Add to Problems for Oil Bulls

The havoc wreaked by major summer storms stands to deepen a global crude-supply glut that has depressed oil prices. By paralyzing giant sections of the South, the storms will dent energy demand even as production continues and crude in storage is abundant.

Oil Edges Higher as Hurricane Concerns Ease

Oil prices settled higher as refineries planned restarts and Saudi Arabia debated the possibility of extending a deal to curb output among major producers.

September 12, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)