Goldman's New Obsession: Adding $5 Billion in Revenue

After years of cutting, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is in growth mode, though big questions remain over the future of its debt-trading arm.

Bridgewater's Dalio, in Private Note, Reassures Clients: 'We Are Shooting Straight With You'

Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio told clients in a private note that they can trust him to be honest about China.

Hedge Funds Prosper on China Tech But Bubble Fears Emerge

Hedge funds betting on China have chalked up some of the biggest profits of 2017 so far, fueled by concentrated bets on the technology sector.

Another Year to Forget Looms for Investment Banks

Globally, investment banks need a knockout final few months in 2017 to arrest the decline in revenues. And with leading executives already talking down the third quarter, the industry isn't starting from the best place.

Ex-Executive at Deutsche Bank Accused in Subprime Loan Case

Federal prosecutors accused the former head of subprime mortgage trading at Deutsche Bank AG of misleading investors about loans backing $1.4 billion in securities issued in 2007, according to a fraud complaint filed in Brooklyn federal court.

Equifax Lobbied for Easier Regulation Before Data Breach

Equifax was lobbying lawmakers and federal agencies to ease up on regulation of credit-reporting companies in the months before its massive data breach.

Fintech Firm SoFi Says CEO Mike Cagney Will Step Down by Year-End

Social Finance Inc., one of the most highly valued private financial-technology startups in the U.S., said on Monday night that Chairman and Chief Executive Mike Cagney would step down by the end of the year.

Catastrophe Bonds Avoid Direct Hit From Hurricane Irma

With damage estimates for Hurricane Irma tumbling, investors in "cat bonds" will likely avoid the significant losses they may have absorbed had earlier, more aggressive estimates borne out.

Blackstone Prepares for IPO or Sale of Vivint

Blackstone is preparing for an initial public offering or sale of smart-home technology company Vivint, in what's shaping up to be a successful deal for the buyout giant.

U.K. Regulator Summons Standard Chartered Over Indonesian Bribery Allegations

The U.K. financial regulator has summoned Standard Chartered PLC officials to a meeting this week over a whistleblower's claims of misconduct at an Indonesian power plant builder owned by the bank, people familiar with the matter said.

September 12, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)