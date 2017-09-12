Oil Turns Higher After OPEC Report

Crude futures turned higher after OPEC said its oil output fell in August and as U.S. refiners continued to ramp up following Hurricane Harvey.

Dover to Explore Alternatives for Wellsite Business

Industrial-equipment maker Dover said it was exploring strategic alternatives for its upstream energy businesses, including a possible spinoff or sale.

OPEC Production Falls as Efforts to Cut Output Start to Pay Off

OPEC crude oil production fell last month for the first time since April, in a boost to the cartel's beleaguered efforts to reduce output and rein in the global supply glut.

Gasoline Supply Slowly Returns to Florida

Fuel supplies are slowing returning to Florida gasoline stations as ports reopen after Hurricane Irma, but gas remains hard to find in much of the state.

An Undervalued New Player in the Energy Industry

The merger between GE's energy business and Baker Hughes has created a new company with more profitability levers to pull than peers while trading at a discount to them.

Irma Destroyed 25% of Homes in Florida Keys, FEMA Says

Hurricane Irma destroyed a quarter of the homes in the Florida Keys and badly damaged many more, federal officials said Tuesday, as millions of people in the nation's Southeast remained without power.

Hurricanes Add to Problems for Oil Bulls

The havoc wreaked by major summer storms stands to deepen a global crude-supply glut that has depressed oil prices. By paralyzing giant sections of the South, the storms will dent energy demand even as production continues and crude in storage is abundant.

BP Files for New York IPO of Pipeline Assets

BP PLC is moving forward with plans to float some of its vast network of U.S. pipelines in a move that would spin out cash from the company's infrastructure assets across America.

Saudis Stress Commitment to Economic Change Despite Challenges

Saudi Arabia sought to reassure its citizens and potential investors over the weekend of its commitment to a far-reaching plan to transform its oil-dependent economy, even as it acknowledged that some changes may not happen as fast as it had hoped.

GasBuddy App Scores Big During Florida Fuel Shortage

Hurricane Irma is becoming a defining moment for 17-year-old GasBuddy, as desperate drivers trying to leave Florida ahead of the storm are counting on the firm's real-time data to locate gas stations that haven't been depleted.

