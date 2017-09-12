Apple Unveils New iPhone X to Fend Off Growing Competition

Apple's iPhone X, with a price starting at $999, has "Face ID" facial-recognition system and starts shipping Nov. 3.

Senate Panel Likely to Ask Facebook to Detail Russian Activity During Election

The bipartisan leadership of the Senate Intelligence Committee said it is likely to call representatives from Facebook Inc. to Capitol Hill to publicly detail Russian activity on the company's platform during the 2016 election.

Trump Administration to Tread Lightly on Autonomous-Vehicles Rules

The Trump administration said it would take a hands-off approach to federal regulation of autonomous vehicles, even as government investigators placed some blame on Tesla Inc. for a fatal crash.

Centene Agrees to Buy Fidelis Care in $3.75 Billion Deal

Health insurer Centene Corp. is entering the New York market with a roughly $3.75 billion purchase of nonprofit health-insurance provider Fidelis Care.

Hack Puts Equifax at Risk of Pullback by Lenders

Banks and other financial companies are mulling the possibility of shifting some business away from Equifax in the wake of its data breach and to some of the firm's credit-reporting rivals, according to people familiar with the firms.

CEO's Fall Clouds Prospects for Fintech Firm SoFi

Mike Cagney's departure casts uncertainty over the upstart's business prospects, its bid to open a bank and plans for an eventual public offering.

American Airlines Says Hurricane Will Hit Third-Quarter Earnings

American Airlines, which has a hub in Miami, said flights canceled because of Hurricane Irma will weigh on its earnings in the third quarter.

TransUnion Ramps Up Response to Handle Equifax Data-Breach Fallout

TransUnion's finance chief said that the credit-reporting firm doesn't believe it was subjected to the same type of breach as at Equifax, but that the company has been hit by the resulting fallout.

Disney Is Lone Holdout From Apple's Plan to Sell 4K Movies for $20

Apple has signed new deals to sell movies in ultra high-definition with every major Hollywood studio except the one with which it has long been closest: Walt Disney.

Big Banks Expect Another Tough Quarter for Trading Businesses

Bank executives are signaling another tough quarter for their trading businesses as quiet markets and skittish clients wreak havoc on one of Wall Street's core profit engines.

September 12, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)