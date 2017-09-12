Apple's iPhone Event: What You Need to Know

Apple on Tuesday will unveil the latest iPhones, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Here's what you need to know about the company's most important product event in years.

DowDuPont to Change Breakup Plan

Two weeks after its formation, DowDuPont Inc. is altering its plan to splinter into three companies, bringing to an end the threat of a fight with as many as four activist investors.

Goldman's New Obsession: Adding $5 Billion in Revenue

After years of cutting, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is in growth mode, though big questions remain over the future of its debt-trading arm.

Tesla's 'Autopilot' Shares Blame in Fatal Crash, U.S. Investigators Say

U.S. officials said Tesla Inc.'s Autopilot feature contributed to a fatal crash last year, faulting the Silicon Valley company's semiautonomous technology.

Dover to Explore Alternatives for Wellsite Business

Industrial-equipment maker Dover said it was exploring strategic alternatives for its upstream energy businesses, including a possible spinoff or sale.

Microsoft China Veteran Poached by JD.com in Cloud-Services Coup

In a blow to Microsoft Corp., a top cloud-computing executive in China has been hired by JD.com Inc., the e-commerce company that is ramping up its cloud-services business.

Home Capital Shareholders Reject Buffett's Expanded Stake

Shareholders in Canada's Home Capital Group Inc. voted down a plan for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. to increase its stake in the company, dealing a blow to investor Warren Buffett's rescue package for the troubled home-mortgage lender.

Alexion to Cut Workforce by 20%, Move Headquarters to Boston

Alexion Pharmaceuticals is cutting its workforce by 20%, moving its headquarters to Boston and closing offices and manufacturing sites as it works to cut its overhead and move on from a sales-practices controversy.

Ancestry CEO Steps Down, Delays IPO

Ancestry said that it will delay plans to become a public company and that longtime CEO Tim Sullivan will step down from his post Oct. 1.

CoStar to Buy ForRent.com for $385 Million

The cash and stock deal, expected to close later this year, will add scale to the real estate giant's apartment rental business.

